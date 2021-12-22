Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 131%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.94 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on HCCI. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

HCCI opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.37. The company has a market cap of $749.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $36.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

