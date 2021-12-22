Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 52.53%. The company had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 million.

HRZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $54,751.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRZN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.67. 92,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,866. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a market cap of $320.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

