Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Brokerages expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will post sales of $2.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.51 billion and the lowest is $2.46 billion. KBR reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $7.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBR. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

KBR opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. KBR has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -190.78 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $634,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

