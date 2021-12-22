Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.86 Million

Analysts expect Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) to post sales of $9.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.70 million and the highest is $10.01 million. Marrone Bio Innovations reported sales of $7.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full year sales of $43.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.20 million to $45.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $55.25 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $57.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MBII. Roth Capital began coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marrone Bio Innovations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBII opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $127.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

