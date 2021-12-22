Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Announce $1.72 EPS

Analysts predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will report earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.77. Preferred Bank posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $67.64 on Wednesday. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $72.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 37.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the second quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

