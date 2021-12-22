Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will report $1.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $115.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $78.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

