Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $408.40 Million

Analysts expect Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) to announce $408.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ziff Davis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $406.70 million to $410.10 million. Ziff Davis reported sales of $469.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ziff Davis will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ziff Davis.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZD stock opened at $109.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $93.78 and a one year high of $147.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ziff Davis (ZD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.