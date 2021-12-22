Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.90 Million

Analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will announce $12.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.40 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 475.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $20.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.07 million to $49.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $255.72 million, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $369.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

ARCT opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $124.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $444,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,287,700 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,112,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

