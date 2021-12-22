Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.90 Million

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will announce $12.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.40 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 475.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $20.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.07 million to $49.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $255.72 million, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $369.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

ARCT opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $124.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $444,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,287,700 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,112,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.