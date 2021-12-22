Zacks: Brokerages Expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $287.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will announce sales of $287.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $281.91 million to $293.30 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $238.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Astec Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

ASTE opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.23. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

In related news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 110.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 50.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,533,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,505,000 after purchasing an additional 515,512 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 35.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 428.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 225,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

