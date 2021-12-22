Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.14. Cutera reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti acquired 1,307 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.63 per share, with a total value of $49,182.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rohan Seth acquired 1,174 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $41,536.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,182 shares of company stock valued at $292,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cutera by 7.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cutera by 460.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 28,579 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cutera by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Cutera during the third quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cutera by 711.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 372,828 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera stock opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. Cutera has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $672.31 million, a PE ratio of 91.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

