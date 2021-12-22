Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Post $5.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will post earnings per share of $5.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.66 to $6.77. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52,100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $17.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $153.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGLE. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 56.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 209,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 27.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,834 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 43,981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 670.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth $611,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average is $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 122.89%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

