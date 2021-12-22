Zacks: Brokerages Expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $334.29 Million

Analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will post sales of $334.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $329.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $342.19 million. GDS posted sales of $250.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GDS.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC lowered their price target on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 1.00. GDS has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $116.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in GDS by 13.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 410,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,230,000 after buying an additional 39,810 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of GDS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 456,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.