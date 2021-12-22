Zacks: Brokerages Expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will post sales of $162.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.37 million and the lowest is $157.52 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $154.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $692.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $687.32 million to $698.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $682.16 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $689.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.17. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $36.95.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $44,829.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,732 shares of company stock worth $386,549. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 225.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,231,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,076 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 65.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,725,000 after buying an additional 878,159 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,083,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 182.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after buying an additional 512,766 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

