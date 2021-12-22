Zacks: Brokerages Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Photronics posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $1,016,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $82,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,840 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. Photronics has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $18.25.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

