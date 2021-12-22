Zacks: Brokerages Expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.21. RadNet posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $276,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,650 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RadNet by 14.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RadNet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in RadNet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in RadNet by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in RadNet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. RadNet has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.70.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

