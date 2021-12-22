Zeepin 24 Hour Volume Hits $51,925.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a market cap of $484,243.37 and approximately $51,925.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00056480 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.69 or 0.08128868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,855.71 or 1.00169769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00073517 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00048211 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002665 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

