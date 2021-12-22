ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Trading 32.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a market capitalization of $206,723.32 and $229,631.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZPAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

