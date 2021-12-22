Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Sells $14,628.96 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total value of $14,628.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $25,765.15.

On Monday, November 8th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,189 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $221,176.56.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $32,379.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,188 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $242,145.96.

Shares of ZEN stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $103.82. The stock had a trading volume of 672,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,097. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.97 and a beta of 1.10. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.91.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Zendesk by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth $1,299,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth $3,175,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth $31,625,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.