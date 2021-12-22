Zero Trading Down 5% Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Zero has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $13,684.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.10 or 0.00340064 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.00139136 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00088163 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004152 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,858,216 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

