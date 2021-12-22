Zero Utility Token Price Reaches $423.78 on Exchanges (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $410,539.21 and $536.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be purchased for $423.78 or 0.00870346 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00041153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

ZUT is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

