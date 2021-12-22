Zeusshield Trading Down 3.3% This Week (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $244,669.50 and $19,148.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00041891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.81 or 0.00209796 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

