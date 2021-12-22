ZeuxCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $171,047.33 and $4.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00041895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006834 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.