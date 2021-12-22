Zigcoin (ZIG) Price Tops $0.0878 on Exchanges

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0878 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. Zigcoin has a market cap of $37.00 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00041891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.81 or 0.00209796 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

