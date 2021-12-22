Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,015,000. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.29.

Shares of ZBH opened at $122.46 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $116.60 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

