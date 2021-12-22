Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Gap Up to $237.64

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $237.64, but opened at $243.99. Zoetis shares last traded at $239.47, with a volume of 3,716 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.10 and a 200-day moving average of $205.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

