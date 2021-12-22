ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Kirk Norman Brown Sells 490,954 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 490,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $30,036,565.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.90. 1,957,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,081.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.56.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.