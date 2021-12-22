ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $368,292.61 and approximately $1,151.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 69,808,474,162 coins and its circulating supply is 19,808,474,162 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

