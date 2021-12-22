Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ZURVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.73. 67,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,162. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.14. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $45.33.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.