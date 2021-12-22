ZUSD (ZUSD) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $23,472.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00058351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.07 or 0.08113565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,446.30 or 0.99889512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00073945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00051118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002693 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

