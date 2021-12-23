$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE PEB remained flat at $$22.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 30,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.44%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $43,192.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,951 shares of company stock worth $769,047 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 54,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 30,482 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

