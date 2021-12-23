$0.09 EPS Expected for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPDI shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPDI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

