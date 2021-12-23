$0.14 EPS Expected for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $1.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.74) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,735 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,427,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,294,000 after acquiring an additional 59,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,136,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,035,000 after buying an additional 645,838 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,027,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVIR stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,520. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

