-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Stoneridge posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 264.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SRI traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,528. The stock has a market cap of $508.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.27. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14.

In other Stoneridge news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 45.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stoneridge by 104.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 65,644 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Stoneridge by 6.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Stoneridge by 2,401.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 222,078 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

