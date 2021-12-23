$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Travelzoo posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. The business had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TZOO shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $306,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $151,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,411 shares of company stock worth $1,086,056. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Travelzoo by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 34.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 54.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 92,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Travelzoo by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.13. 619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,234. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $124.19 million, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

