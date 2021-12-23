$0.42 EPS Expected for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.43. HBT Financial posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $39.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

HBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,954. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in HBT Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in HBT Financial by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in HBT Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in HBT Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

