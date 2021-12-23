-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.49). Gamida Cell posted earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

GMDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gamida Cell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 137,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gamida Cell by 7.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 82,896 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Gamida Cell by 38.3% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gamida Cell by 2.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 689,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gamida Cell by 28.0% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 110,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GMDA remained flat at $$2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 21,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

