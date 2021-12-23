-$0.48 EPS Expected for MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.87). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MDxHealth.

MDXH has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

MDXH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,441. MDxHealth has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $13.17.

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

