$1.04 EPS Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.06. Copart reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Copart has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.29.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Copart by 139.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

