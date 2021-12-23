$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will report $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. Hubbell posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $203.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $149.07 and a 12 month high of $212.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 63.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 91.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 12.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 12,940.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

