$1.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.52. PJT Partners reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen acquired 500 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 22.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 339.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 48,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 37,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PJT Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,708,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the third quarter worth $3,883,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PJT Partners by 457.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT Partners stock traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $75.48. 3,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,902. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.94. PJT Partners has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $89.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.98 and a 200 day moving average of $77.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

