$1.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2021

Equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.52. PJT Partners reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen acquired 500 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 22.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 339.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 48,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 37,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PJT Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,708,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the third quarter worth $3,883,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PJT Partners by 457.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT Partners stock traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $75.48. 3,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,902. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.94. PJT Partners has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $89.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.98 and a 200 day moving average of $77.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.