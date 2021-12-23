11,474 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Purchased by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after buying an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 39,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 19,255 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $153.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.35 and its 200 day moving average is $150.00. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $125.25 and a 1 year high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.