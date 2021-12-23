$12.52 Million in Sales Expected for ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) will post sales of $12.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.20 million and the lowest is $9.84 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full-year sales of $46.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.72 million to $49.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $38.25 million, with estimates ranging from $34.60 million to $41.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ProPhase Labs.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

PRPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Dawson James downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $7.79 on Thursday. ProPhase Labs has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,622 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 44,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 337,232 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

