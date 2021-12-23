125,000 Shares in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Acquired by NewGen Asset Management Ltd

NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000. Lithium Americas accounts for about 1.6% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.10% of Lithium Americas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 87.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 29,350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 65.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE:LAC opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

