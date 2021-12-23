13,000 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Acquired by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 396.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,431 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,191 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 981 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $85.87 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $76.03 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.16.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

