13,941 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Bought by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Amundi purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 40.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,363,000 after purchasing an additional 392,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,968,000 after purchasing an additional 352,723 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. Truist decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

NYSE STZ traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $244.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,334. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.14. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 80.64%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

