156,925 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Bought by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 156,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.05% of Hess at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Hess by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,385,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Hess by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,593,030,000 after buying an additional 138,621 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HES. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $74.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $92.79. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.64 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.92.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

