$157.17 Million in Sales Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to post sales of $157.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.80 million and the highest is $158.74 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $150.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $618.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $616.70 million to $619.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $645.01 million, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $651.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 27.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBU opened at $73.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.