$157.17 Million in Sales Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to post sales of $157.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.80 million and the highest is $158.74 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $150.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $618.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $616.70 million to $619.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $645.01 million, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $651.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Bank System.
Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 27.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CBU opened at $73.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.01.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.
About Community Bank System
Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.
