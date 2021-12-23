$179.73 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to post $179.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.56 million and the lowest is $177.50 million. Repligen reported sales of $108.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $663.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $661.50 million to $665.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $799.48 million, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $860.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.88.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $269.67 on Thursday. Repligen has a 1-year low of $162.29 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.41 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.12.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,718,000 after acquiring an additional 35,724 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Repligen by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.