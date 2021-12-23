18,361 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $163.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.28. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.45 and a one year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.