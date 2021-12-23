$186.50 Million in Sales Expected for Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) will announce $186.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Akumin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $191.70 million and the lowest is $181.30 million. Akumin posted sales of $58.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 220.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akumin will report full year sales of $412.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.80 million to $435.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Akumin.

Get Akumin alerts:

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.41.

AKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Clarus Securities lifted their price target on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Akumin by 301.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akumin by 62.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akumin by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after buying an additional 446,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akumin by 78.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 1,565,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKU stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Akumin has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.80 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akumin (AKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.